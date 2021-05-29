PM commends FBR for crossing Rs 4,000 bn tax collection in one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for its efforts in achieving a historic milestone of tax collection crossing Rs 4,000 billion in one year.

The prime minister, on his twitter handle, said that achievement of such milestone reflected the broad-based economic policies of his government.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr (year) for first time ever.

During Jul-May our collections reached Rs 4143 bn & still counting - 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt. policies."