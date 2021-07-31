PM commends FBR for record Rs 410 bln revenue collection in July

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended the efforts of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving the record Rs. 410 billion revenue collection in July, 2021.

"As of now collection is Rs.

410 bn which is highest ever in month of July - & around 22% above required target for the month", Imran Khan twitted.

The Prime Minister described the record revenue collection in July as a reflection of the government's policies for sustained economic growth and revival.