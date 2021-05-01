PM commends FBR over 57 per cent growth in tax collection this year in April

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says during July-April tax collections reached Rs3780 billion, which is 14% higher than the same period last year, pointing out that the growth in tax collection shows “our policies have led to broad-based econ[omic] revival.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) over 57 per cent growth in tax collection.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan said, “I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 bn compared to Rs.240 bn in April 2020,”.

The PM said that during July-April tax collections reached Rs3780 billion, which is 14% higher than the same period last year, pointing out that the growth in tax collection shows “our policies have led to broad-based econ[omic] revival.

FBR surpassed its revenue collection target by Rs 34 billion to Rs 384bn in April. FBR was due to meet the target of Rs 350bn in April but it surpassed it and collected Rs 384bn at end of the last month. There was growth of 57 per cent as compare to collect of 244bn in April last year.