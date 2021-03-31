UrduPoint.com
PM Commends FBR's Historic Rs 460 Billion Revenue Collection In March

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic growth of 41 percent in March this year with collection of Rs 460 billion.

"I commend FBR efforts, achieving historic growth of 41% in March '21 with collections recorded at Rs.

460 bn" the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said during July 2020 to March 2021, the government's collections reachedRs 3380 billion which was 10% higher than the same period last year.

"This reflects broad-based (economic) revival led by govt policies," the prime minister remarked.

