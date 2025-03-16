Open Menu

PM Commends FIA, IB For Busting Main Human Trafficking Gang

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PM commends FIA, IB for busting main human trafficking gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the authorities and officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for nabbing the main ringleader of a gang involved in notorious human trafficking.

During a meeting with the authorities and officials of the FIA and IB in the presence of ministers and interior secretary, and broadcast live on national tv channels, the prime minister expressed the hope that with the relentless and worthy efforts undertaken by these agencies, the obnoxious practice of human trafficking would end forever.

He noted with appreciation the arrest of Usman Jajja involved in numerous human trafficking cases and said “the black business of human trafficking has earned bad name for Pakistan while a number of nationals lost their lives in boats capsized incidents near Italy and Morrocco which also created huge embarrassment for the country abroad.

The prime minister said that he called a meeting with all the authorities and officers to convey appreciation on his part and on behalf of the government and the people.

He also urged the authorities and officers to gird up their loins and raise the country’s name by carrying out their official responsibilities with dedication.

The prime minister also awarded appreciation shields and cheques to different officials who took part in the operations to bust the gangs.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and secretary Interior briefed the prime minister about the performance of the agencies.

The director generals FIA and IB also briefed the prime minister about the arrest of gang leaders, operators and facilitators involved in the human trafficking.

