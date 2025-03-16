PM Commends FIA, IB For Busting Main Human Trafficking Gang
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the authorities and officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for nabbing the main ringleader of a gang involved in notorious human trafficking.
During a meeting with the authorities and officials of the FIA and IB in the presence of ministers and interior secretary, and broadcast live on national tv channels, the prime minister expressed the hope that with the relentless and worthy efforts undertaken by these agencies, the obnoxious practice of human trafficking would end forever.
He noted with appreciation the arrest of Usman Jajja involved in numerous human trafficking cases and said “the black business of human trafficking has earned bad name for Pakistan while a number of nationals lost their lives in boats capsized incidents near Italy and Morrocco which also created huge embarrassment for the country abroad.
”
The prime minister said that he called a meeting with all the authorities and officers to convey appreciation on his part and on behalf of the government and the people.
He also urged the authorities and officers to gird up their loins and raise the country’s name by carrying out their official responsibilities with dedication.
The prime minister also awarded appreciation shields and cheques to different officials who took part in the operations to bust the gangs.
During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and secretary Interior briefed the prime minister about the performance of the agencies.
The director generals FIA and IB also briefed the prime minister about the arrest of gang leaders, operators and facilitators involved in the human trafficking.
Recent Stories
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM lauds bravery of police, security forces in combating incidents of terrorism2 minutes ago
-
PM commends FIA, IB for busting main human trafficking gang2 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil major smuggling bid, recover 473 kg hashish2 minutes ago
-
Youth Empowerment Milestone: Rs. 209 billion disbursed to 31,700 young entrepreneurs2 minutes ago
-
Youth Sports Empowerment in full swing: THYSL continues to captivate Pakistan's youth1 hour ago
-
Japan terms Pakistan as an indispensable country for regional stability1 hour ago
-
Iftar dinners' videos, images, on digital platforms bring citizens closer during Ramazan2 hours ago
-
Blast targets bus on N-40 highway in Noshki2 hours ago
-
4 killed, several injured as coaster overturns in Rawalakot2 hours ago
-
Cop suspended2 hours ago
-
Two suspects held with ilegal weapons2 hours ago
-
Four motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie2 hours ago