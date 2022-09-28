PM commends Miftah for saving country from default in tough times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the professionalism of former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail, saying that he saved the country from default during severe economic crisis.

The prime minister said Miftah Ismail took the toughest task of dealing with the economic situation including with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

"Taking up one of the toughest jobs at the height of economic crisis, he led the effort to save Pakistan from default and successfully negotiated the IMF programme," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister lauded the services of Miftah Ismail he rendered as finance minister during difficult times.

"I have the highest respect for the professionalism and commitment with which he served the nation during these difficult times," he said.