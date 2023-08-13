PM commends outgoing govt for initiating revival of film industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the outgoing government for initiating the resurgence of the film industry during a National Icon Award ceremony held at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

He expressed optimism that the upcoming caretaker government would uphold the momentum, emphasizing the film industry's role in showcasing the nation's authentic culture and positive image.

Highlighting the government's efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the removal of various taxes on the film industry and the introduction of health insurance for artistes.

He called upon artistes to collaborate and establish a committee aimed at restoring the prestige of Pakistani film, drama, and music. He assured them of the PML-N's active support in this endeavor.

Reflecting on the past, Shehbaz Sharif recalled a time when Pakistani dramas and films enjoyed popularity in neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the significance of culture and art in enriching society, recounting Names of notable films and artistes. He expressed his desire for providing the masses with quality and wholesome entertainment to alleviate the challenges of life.

The event saw Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributing health cards to five artistes as a symbolic gesture.

Additionally, he conferred the National Icon Awards upon esteemed veteran artistes, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the industry.

Recipients included Babra Sharif, Sultana Siddiqui, Hamayun Saeed, Bushra Ansari, Usman Pirzada, Ghulam Mohiyuddin, Sangeeta, Khalid Abbas Dar, Fawad Khan, Bilal Lashari, Wahab Ali, Nadia Jamil, Mavra, Moiz Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Meera, Nadeem Baig, Vaniza Ahmad, Ajmal Ch, Hassan Askari, Nisho, Saba Hameed, Robina Ashraf and Iffat Umar.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address highlighted the government's commitment to reviving the film industry, fostering cultural heritage, and recognizing the outstanding achievements of artists who have enriched the nation's artistic landscape.

The Premier also launched Radio Pakistan's mobile application (App) Awaz Khana and a book "Pakistan Cinema House by Sultan Arshad.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman,Former Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb ,Secretary InformationSohail Ali khan and others were also present in the ceremony.