Open Menu

PM Commends PAF For Foiling Terrorist Attack In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PM commends PAF for foiling terrorist attack in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday commended the Pakistan Air Force for thwarting the terrorist attack on PAF Training Base in Mianwali.

"The valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali," the prime minister wrote on X, formerly twitter.

He said any attempt to undermine the security would meet with unwavering resistance. "The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Twitter Mianwali

Recent Stories

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

3 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand ma ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial mat ..

11 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

4 hours ago
Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

13 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

13 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

14 hours ago
 Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on secu ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

14 hours ago
 Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local ..

Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local official

14 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan