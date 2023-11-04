PM commends PAF for foiling terrorist attack in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday commended the Pakistan Air Force for thwarting the terrorist attack on PAF Training Base in Mianwali.

"The valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali," the prime minister wrote on X, formerly twitter.

He said any attempt to undermine the security would meet with unwavering resistance. "The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve."