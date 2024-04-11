Open Menu

PM Commends Pak Army, Police Jawans For Ensuring Law And Order On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PM commends Pak Army, Police Jawans for ensuring law and order on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt tribute on Thursday to the valiant Jawans of the Pakistan Army and Police, as well as the dedicated personnel of security agencies, for their commitment to upholding law and order during Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

"In honour of Eid's significance, the entire nation, myself included, stands in admiration of the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army, Police, security agencies, and administration, who selflessly carry out their duties far from their families," he conveyed in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister lauded the proactive steps taken by the administration, leaders of security agencies, Inspector Generals of Police from all provinces, and the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in ensuring law and order nationwide.

He emphasized the immeasurable sacrifices made by the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army and security agencies to ensure law and order throughout the country.

