PM Commends Peshawar Police For Foiling A Terrorist Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated Peshawar police for thwarting a terrorist attack.
The prime minister said that they had saved the people from a huge loss and terrorists were sent to hell.
Police and security forces had always been standing like solid wall against terrorism, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
He also reiterated the resolve to eradicate scourge of terrorism forever.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authorities directed to complete demarcation work inside Rakh graveyard in one week14 minutes ago
-
Cop shot dead by outlaws, laid to rest34 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested female drug dealer: 16 kg hashish recovered34 minutes ago
-
FATA University hosts historic first ever BS convocation ceremony34 minutes ago
-
E&SE Department changes school timings in Ramadan34 minutes ago
-
CM KP condemns blast in board bazar54 minutes ago
-
New DPO holds introductory meetings with religious leaders of Dera54 minutes ago
-
Inflation to reach on peak before arrival of Ramazan54 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Two killed, one injured in motorcycle blast2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan felicitates President-elect Zardari13 hours ago
-
Makhdoom extols Zardari's 2nd presidential victory13 hours ago