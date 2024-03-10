Open Menu

PM Commends Peshawar Police For Foiling A Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PM commends Peshawar police for foiling a terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated Peshawar police for thwarting a terrorist attack.

The prime minister said that they had saved the people from a huge loss and terrorists were sent to hell.

Police and security forces had always been standing like solid wall against terrorism, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also reiterated the resolve to eradicate scourge of terrorism forever.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Police Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

18 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

19 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

19 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

20 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

20 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

20 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

21 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

21 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan