PM commends Peshawar police for foiling a terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated Peshawar police for thwarting a terrorist attack.

The prime minister said that they had saved the people from a huge loss and terrorists were sent to hell.

Police and security forces had always been standing like solid wall against terrorism, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also reiterated the resolve to eradicate scourge of terrorism forever.