Open Menu

PM Commends Punjab Govt For Addressing Situation After Record Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PM commends Punjab govt for addressing situation after record rains

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday commended Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for leading from the front to address the situation after the record monsoon rains in Lahore and other cities in the province.

"It has been record monsoon rainfall that lashed Lahore and other cities of Punjab during the last few days. I would like to commend the Chief Minister Punjab, who led from the front in addressing the situation after the historic rains," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He also appreciated the Punjab chief secretary, Lahore commissioner, WASA managing director and other government officials for their dedication and commitment to public service during that challenging time.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Twitter From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

20 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

26 minutes ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

36 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

53 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

2 hours ago
vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

2 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

3 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

6 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

6 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan