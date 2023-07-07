PM commends Punjab govt for addressing situation after record rains

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday commended Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for leading from the front to address the situation after the record monsoon rains in Lahore and other cities in the province.

"It has been record monsoon rainfall that lashed Lahore and other cities of Punjab during the last few days. I would like to commend the Chief Minister Punjab, who led from the front in addressing the situation after the historic rains," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He also appreciated the Punjab chief secretary, Lahore commissioner, WASA managing director and other government officials for their dedication and commitment to public service during that challenging time.