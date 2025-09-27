Open Menu

PM Commends Security Forces For Eliminating 17 Khwarij

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PM commends security forces for eliminating 17 Khwarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for eliminating 17 Khwarij in District Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of personnel injured during the security operation, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister, who is in the USA where he attended the UNGA session, besides his high-level engagements, said that due to the professionalism and timely action of the security forces, the nefarious designs of the terrorists were thwarted.

The government and the security forces were fully committed to eradicating terrorism, he said, adding they would soon uproot the menace of terrorism completely.

