PM Commends Security Forces For Eliminating 17 Khwarij
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for eliminating 17 Khwarij in District Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of personnel injured during the security operation, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.
The prime minister, who is in the USA where he attended the UNGA session, besides his high-level engagements, said that due to the professionalism and timely action of the security forces, the nefarious designs of the terrorists were thwarted.
The government and the security forces were fully committed to eradicating terrorism, he said, adding they would soon uproot the menace of terrorism completely.
Recent Stories
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO inaugurates renovated Police check post at Dera-Bhakkar bridgefew seconds
-
Commissioner visits hospital2 seconds ago
-
Encroachments removed3 seconds ago
-
Blind murder case solved in 3 days5 seconds ago
-
ANF arrests 10 smugglers with over 91 kg of drugs worth Rs 13.5 mln7 seconds ago
-
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 17 Khwarij10 minutes ago
-
PM for exploring trade potential between Pakistan, Malaysia10 minutes ago
-
World Tourism Day 2025: PTDC MD calls for sustainable transformation of Pakistan’s tourism industr ..10 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts hot, dry weather for Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits primary health centers10 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation reviewed10 minutes ago