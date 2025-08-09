PM commends security forces for eliminating 47 Khwarij

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for eliminating 47 elements of Fitna al Khwarij during the last two days, after they made infiltration attempt at Pakistan-Afghanistan border area near District Zhob.

The prime minister said that security forces valiantly foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists to infiltrate.

“The entire nation is standing with the security forces in the fight against terrorism,” said a press release by the PM Office Media Wing, quoting the prime minister as saying.

He further reiterated the resolve of complete eradication of terrorism of all forms from the country.