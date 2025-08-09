PM Commends Security Forces For Eliminating 47 Khwarij
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for eliminating 47 elements of Fitna al Khwarij during the last two days, after they made infiltration attempt at Pakistan-Afghanistan border area near District Zhob.
The prime minister said that security forces valiantly foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists to infiltrate.
“The entire nation is standing with the security forces in the fight against terrorism,” said a press release by the PM Office Media Wing, quoting the prime minister as saying.
He further reiterated the resolve of complete eradication of terrorism of all forms from the country.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM’s promise over 100MW solar plant for GB fulfilled3 minutes ago
-
14 more Indian sponsored Khwarij killed in sanitization operation: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 306,800 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 47 Khwarij3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can harvest over 7 Trillion gallons of rainwater annually, say experts43 minutes ago
-
Battle of Truth Celebration sports week held in Larkana53 minutes ago
-
How social media fuels and glorifies youth migration dreams in Pakistan53 minutes ago
-
Medical camp at Central Jail Larkana organized in connection with Marak e Haq53 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebration starts at Orakzai53 minutes ago
-
CEO of health inspects "Clinic on Wheels"1 hour ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare celebrates Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Thousands attend grand musical concert marking Independence Day1 hour ago