PM Commends Wildlife Department For Rescuing Leopard Cats

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PM commends Wildlife department for rescuing leopard cats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday commended the Wildlife department for rescuing two leopard cats and releasing them back in the Margalla Hills National Park.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I commend our Wildlife dept for rescuing two leopard cats and releasing them back in the Margalla Hills National Park. We are committed to protecting Wildlife and promoting tourism in Pakistan."

>