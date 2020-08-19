PM committed to improve living standard of common man: Hafiz Mumtaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Wednesday said the PTI government had successfully dragged the country out of multifaceted crises and put it on road to progress.

Talking to APP, he said that first two years were very tough for PTI government because Pakistan was facing various crises due to loot and plunder of the previous rulers. However, the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded in putting the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that coronavirus pandemic not only hit the entire globe badly but it also halted entire trade and economic activities in Pakistan. The government overcame this problem and now the trade and economic activities were returning towards normalcy, he added.

He appreciated first two years performance of the PTI government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to improve the living standard of the common man.