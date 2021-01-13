UrduPoint.com
PM Committed To Improve Living Standards Of Downtrodden: PTI MNA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:34 PM

PM committed to improve living standards of downtrodden: PTI MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly, Sana Ullaha Masti Khel Wednesday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in his mission of transforming the country into Madina like state by improving the living standards of downtrodden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly, Sana Ullaha Masti Khel Wednesday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in his mission of transforming the country into Madina like state by improving the living standards of downtrodden.

Talking to APP, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully cognizant of the common man problems and striving hard to ensure welfare of citizens.

Concerted efforts were being made to resolve the issues of public in an effective manner, he added.

He urged the opposition parties to shun the politics of differences and join hands with the government to ensure the country's development.

To a query, he said the present government would not compromise on corruption cases of the opposition leaders as it was committed to the national progress, which could only be achieved through transparency and rule of law.

