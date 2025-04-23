PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offers all possible assistance

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep concerns over the news of an earthquake occured in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep concerns over the news of an earthquake occured in Turkiye.

The prime minister wrote on his official X wall, "Deeply concerned by the news of an earthquake in Turkiye. Praying for the safety of our Turkish brothers and sisters."

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stood ready to offer all possible assistance to help in this natural calamity.

