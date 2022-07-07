PM concerned over rising terror attacks on KP policemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed concern over the rising incidents of terrorist attacks on police personnel in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and asked the minister for Interior to extend cooperation to the provincial government in improving the law and order situation.

The prime minister stated this in reaction to the terrorist attack on the Mardan police check-post which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen.

He said the Federal Government would provide every possible assistance to the KP government in addressing the law and order situation.

He also directed to provide a financial assistance package to the families of the martyred police personnel.

PM Shehbaz also prayed for the departed souls of policemen to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.