PM concludes official visit to Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) , Oct 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday concluded his official visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit and met the leadership of the Kingdom.

During his stay in the Kingdom, the prime minister presented the viewpoint of Pakistan at the summit regarding the economic challenges facing the world.

Shehbaz Sharif held meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

He also performed umrah in Makkah and paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool in Madinah.

On the request of the prime minister, Crown Prince Mohammad Salman ordered the release of Pakistanis held on charges of hooliganism at the Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madinah.