UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Condemns 11 Miners' Killing In Balochistan; Orders Immediate Arrest Of Killers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:10 PM

PM condemns 11 miners' killing in Balochistan; orders immediate arrest of killers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday condemned the killing of 11 coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan, calling it "yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism".

Eleven mines were killed after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range, according to police.

The prime minister, in a tweet, directed the Frontier Corps to use all resources to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice.

"The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the government," he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Fire Militants Balochistan Prime Minister Police Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.