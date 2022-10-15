UrduPoint.com

PM Condemns Assassination Of Former BHC CJ Noor Meskanzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PM condemns assassination of former BHC CJ Noor Meskanzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the assassination of former chief justice of Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

In a statement here on Saturday, the prime minister expressed sympathy and condoled with the family and heirs of late Noor Meskanzai.

He said aim of the cruel and very condemnable act was to spread chaos and make the people afraid.

He vowed that people and institutions of Pakistan would eradicate terrorism.

He paid tribute to late Meskanzai for his services in the field of law and justice.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

