Open Menu

PM Condemns Attack On Police Personnel In Turbat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PM condemns attack on police personnel in Turbat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday condemned suicide attack on police personnel in Turbat.

In a message, he sympathised with the families of the martyred policemen and condoled with them.

He directed Chief Minister Balochistan to give martyrs package to the families of martyred police personnel and make arrangements for the education of their children.

He said the policemen were the martyrs of the nation and the nation recognized their sacrifices.

He also expressed sympathy with the injured female police official.

He ordered that best possible medical assistance should be provided to the police official.

He prayed to Allah for elevation of ranks of martyred policemen in Jannah and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Suicide Attack Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Turbat Best

Recent Stories

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment indu ..

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment industry, says Nadia Afghan

18 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

1 hour ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

1 hour ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

4 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

4 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan