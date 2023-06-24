PM condemns attack on police personnel in Turbat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday condemned suicide attack on police personnel in Turbat.

In a message, he sympathised with the families of the martyred policemen and condoled with them.

He directed Chief Minister Balochistan to give martyrs package to the families of martyred police personnel and make arrangements for the education of their children.

He said the policemen were the martyrs of the nation and the nation recognized their sacrifices.

He also expressed sympathy with the injured female police official.

He ordered that best possible medical assistance should be provided to the police official.

He prayed to Allah for elevation of ranks of martyred policemen in Jannah and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.