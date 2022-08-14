PM condemns attack on security forces in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the check post of security forces by terrorists in Khost district, near Harnai Balochistan Saturday night.

In a message, the Prime Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum who failed the nefarious designs of terrorists.

He prayed Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the martyrs in paradise and give courage to the bereaved family to bear loss.

He also prayed for the early recovery of Major Umar who was injured in the attack.

He said the Pakistani nation would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs.