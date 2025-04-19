PM Condemns Attack On Vehicle Of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the attack
on vehicle of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani.
The premier held a telephone conversation with the state minister and expressed sympathies
and assured Kheal Das Kohistani of complete investigation of the incident.
He said the attack on representatives of people was intolerable and those involved in the incident
would be given stern punishment.
