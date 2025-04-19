Open Menu

PM Condemns Attack On Vehicle Of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PM condemns attack on vehicle of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the attack

on vehicle of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani.

The premier held a telephone conversation with the state minister and expressed sympathies

and assured Kheal Das Kohistani of complete investigation of the incident.

He said the attack on representatives of people was intolerable and those involved in the incident

would be given stern punishment.

