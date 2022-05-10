PM condemns attempts to drag institutions into politics

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attempts to drag institutions into politics saying the propaganda against institutions and the nefarious conspiracy to divide people into groups has been exposed.

The Prime Minister was expressed these views in a meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in Islamabad.

Federal Ministers and Members of National Assembly belonging to PML-N attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said it is responsibility of every Pakistani to fully defend Pakistan and national institutions against the sinister plan.

He said Pakistan was put back on the road to progress with the cooperation of allies of the government.

He said he was heading a government of allies who are working together for a bright future of Pakistan, leaving behind the past.

Prime Minister said it is my first meeting with the parliamentary party as Khadim e Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif said the previous government, than had an artificial mandate, was defeated due to its arrogance and conceit.

He said a nefarious attempt was made to create chaos in the country with inflammatory statements and false propaganda.

He said strict action will be taken under the constitution and law against the provocative attempts.

He said during his visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, the hosts appreciated the international reputation of the present government.