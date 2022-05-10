UrduPoint.com

PM Condemns Attempts To Drag Institutions Into Politics

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2022 | 11:39 AM

PM condemns attempts to drag institutions into politics

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he is heading a government of allies who are working together for a bright future of Pakistan, leaving behind the past.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attempts to drag institutions into politics saying the propaganda against institutions and the nefarious conspiracy to divide people into groups has been exposed.

The Prime Minister was expressed these views in a meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in Islamabad.

Federal Ministers and Members of National Assembly belonging to PML-N attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said it is responsibility of every Pakistani to fully defend Pakistan and national institutions against the sinister plan.

He said Pakistan was put back on the road to progress with the cooperation of allies of the government.

He said he was heading a government of allies who are working together for a bright future of Pakistan, leaving behind the past.

Prime Minister said it is my first meeting with the parliamentary party as Khadim e Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif said the previous government, than had an artificial mandate, was defeated due to its arrogance and conceit.

He said a nefarious attempt was made to create chaos in the country with inflammatory statements and false propaganda.

He said strict action will be taken under the constitution and law against the provocative attempts.

He said during his visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, the hosts appreciated the international reputation of the present government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Progress Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab Governor

Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab Governor

16 minutes ago
 Defence of national institutions including the Pak ..

Defence of national institutions including the Pak Army is the duty of patriotic ..

16 minutes ago
 Malik Sohail and Malik Tanveer Arshad demanded fro ..

Malik Sohail and Malik Tanveer Arshad demanded from the government that the prop ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 381,000 declarations durin ..

Dubai Customs completes 381,000 declarations during Eid al-Fitr holiday

24 minutes ago
 Seminar dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the e ..

Seminar dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic rel ..

31 minutes ago
 3 easy steps to connect your HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 to ..

3 easy steps to connect your HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 to your Android or iOS phone

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.