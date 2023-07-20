Open Menu

PM Condemns Bara Bazar Blast In District Khyber

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned a blast in Bara Bazar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district Khyber.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a policeman in the blast incident. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He said the police personnel halted the suspects by risking their lives and foiled the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.

"The personnel of the law enforcing agencies ensure the safety of the people by risking their lives," he added.

He said he, along with the whole nation pay tributes to the brave troops of the Police.

