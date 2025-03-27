ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the blast in Industrial Area, Barkat Market Quetta and expressed his sorrow over the death of two people in the blast.

In a statement here, the prime minister prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased and patience for their bereaved families.

The Prime Minister directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He also directed to immediately investigate the incident, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

The elements spreading violence in Balochistan were the enemies of the development of Balochistan, he said, adding, "We will never allow the evil intentions of the terrorists to succeed and will continue the war against the scourge of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country."