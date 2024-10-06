PM Condemns Cop's Killing By PTI Protesters
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday expressed profound
sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Islamabad police official, Abdul Hameed,
due to stone pelting by the PTI protesters.
The Prime Minister strongly condemned the incident and directed the authorities
concerned to bring all the people involved in the incident to justice.
He prayed for the elevation of martyred police official and paid condolence to the
bereaved family.
He said that PTI always followed the path of violence under the guise of protest,
citing that the same political party had attacked the ptv building and broken the
gate of Parliament House in the past.
