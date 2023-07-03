PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the authorities concerned to take action against those involved in desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the recent incident of Holy Quran desecration in Sweden and called on the relevant Swedish authorities to take immediate action against such acts.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting held in Islamabad on Monday, the Prime Minister expressed the collective outrage of the entire Muslim Ummah regarding this disrespectful incident.

In a separate matter, the Prime Minister referred to the recently approved International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal as a respite for the country, providing an opportunity to steer Pakistan back on the right path. He expressed his hope that this agreement would mark the final step towards the country's engagement with the IMF. The Prime Minister further stated that Pakistan is expected to receive $300 billion from the IMF within the next three months.

Recognizing the pivotal role played by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in securing a $2 billion aid package from Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of teamwork and emphasized the need for all state institutions to collaborate.

He expressed his optimism that the success achieved would pave the way for a prosperous future for the nation.

During the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his congratulations to the members of the Federal cabinet on the approval of the IMF loan and extended his special gratitude to friendly nations, particularly the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and China, for their unwavering support to Pakistan during challenging times.

In order to ensure effective management of the IMF loan program, the Prime Minister urged the cabinet members to formulate a comprehensive policy guideline and strategic plan for the upcoming government. This approach would ensure favorable outcomes and efficient utilization of the financial assistance received from the IMF.