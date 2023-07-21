Open Menu

PM Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2023 | 11:15 AM

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says a joint strategy will be formulated from the platform of OIC to counter such heinous acts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement on Friday, he said a joint strategy will be formulated from the platform of OIC to counter such heinous acts.

He stressed that the OIC has to play a historic role in expressing the sentiments of Muslim Ummah and stopping such evil acts.

The Prime Minister said that a campaign will be initiated to get reversed the decision of allowing the desecration of divine books Torah, Bible and Holy Quran. The desecration of sacred books, persons and rituals is not freedom of expression but to constantly torment the world.

He said the continuity of these acts reflects that it is part of a political and satanic agenda.

He said the entire world of islam and Christianity must stop this conspiracy together.

The Prime Minister said the followers of devil are blaspheming the Book which gave human beings dignity, rights and guidance.

Shehbaz Sharif said the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah and Bible encouraged desecrators. This is the promotion of hatred which international law does not allow.

The Prime Minister said these attitudes of religious incitement, provocation, terrorism and violence are fatal to world peace. These behaviors are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally.

