ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association president Abdul Latif Afridi, recalling him as a great voice for supremacy of constitution and democracy.He said the killing of Latif Afridi was very saddening and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should ensure to bring the perpetrator of this terrorism to the task, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister also expressed his concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that throughout his life, late Lala Latif Afridi strived for the supremacy of the constitution, democracy and law as well as for the human rights.

Recalling him as a great jurist and a brave political leader, the prime minister said he was expelled from the university after he supported Fatima Jinnah.The late Abdul Latif Afridi always stood for the truth regardless of its consequences.

"Alas! A voice for the supremacy of the constitution, democracy and the law was silenced today," the prime minister said and resolved that Afridi's struggle for the noble cause would remain alive.He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.