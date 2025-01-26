Open Menu

PM Condemns Firing On AJK Speaker Convoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned firing on the convoy of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly speaker.

He prayed for early recovery of those injured in the firing incident. He said that attack on the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly speaker and his convoy was a coward act. He directed the authorities concerned to arrest the attackers at the earliest.

