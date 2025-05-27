Open Menu

PM Condemns Firing On Anti-polio Team In Noshki

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM

PM condemns firing on anti-polio team in Noshki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned a firing incident targeting an anti-polio team in Noshki, Balochistan and expressed his grief over the death of Abdul Wahid, a police personnel.

The prime minister expressed condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family of Shaheed police personnel, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He reiterated that attack on polio vaccination team that was securing the future of children was unacceptable, adding the miscreants working against anti-polio drive would be dealt in strongly.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

1 hour ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

3 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

3 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

4 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

11 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

11 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

13 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan