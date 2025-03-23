Open Menu

PM Condemns Firing On Labourers In Mangochar, Kalat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 12:10 AM

PM condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar, Kalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned firing on labourers by the terrorists in the area of Mangochar in Kalat.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the four labourers in Jannah.

He sympathised with the bereaved families.

He said, "We stand with the poor labourers and their families in this hour of grief."

Those who targeted the poor labourers were the enemies of humanity, he added.

He said, "We will not rest till eradication of terrorism from the country."

