PM Condemns Firing On Teachers In Kurram, Condoles With Bereaved Families

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 09:59 PM

PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles with bereaved families

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing on teachers in Kurram district and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the deadly shooting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing on teachers in Kurram district and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the deadly shooting.

In a statement, he condoled with the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah for raising of ranks of the deceased in heaven.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and ordered the provision of all possible medical assistance to the wounded.

The prime minister sought a report of the incident from the officials concerned.

