ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Imran Niazi's act of routinely maligning and threatening Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains was highly condemnable.

In a tweet on social media platform twitter, he said, "Imran's leveling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated."