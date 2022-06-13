PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for protests against blasphemy

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that India unleashed its brute and oppressive state apparatus to browbeat Indian Muslims into submission.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said the whole plan is to further marginalize Muslims politically, economically and culturally.

The Minister said the reality of India's "democratic face" is before the world to see.