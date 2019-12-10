PM condemns Indian legislation on Citizenship Amendment Bill for non-Muslims

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan described the legislation as part of RSS’s design of expansionism being propagated by the fascist Modi govt.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned controversial legislation passed by the Indian parliament that grants citizenship to all religious minorities in neighboring countries, but not Muslims.

The Prime Minister described it as “part of RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi government,”.

He tweeted: “We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan,” PM Imran tweeted Tuesday morning.

Indian Parliament passed The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which grants citizenship of India to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

However, there is no similar provisions for Muslim refugees. According to Indian media, the lower house of Indian passed the bill with 311 votes in favor while 80 votes against shortly after midnight on Monday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had already condemned the Indian Citizenship Bill, declaring it “Complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international convents on elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or belief,”. India also violated various bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India by doing legislation on the subject matter—especially about security and rights of minorities in the respective countries.