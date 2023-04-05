PM condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli police raids at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

"I strongly condemn Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem," he said in a tweet.

He said the brutal attack was a violation of the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan. "Impunity granted to Israel has emboldened Tel Aviv to violate basic human rights with abandon," he added.