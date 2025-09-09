Open Menu

PM Condemns Israeli Forces' Bombing In Doha

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 09:00 PM

PM condemns Israeli forces' bombing in Doha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli forces' bombing in Doha, capital city of Qatar that targetted a residential area, and endangered the lives of innocent civilians.

The prime minister wrote on his official X wall saying, "On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan as well as on my own behalf, I strongly condemn the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces, targeting a residential area, and endangering the lives of innocent civilians."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deepest sympathies and solidarity with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Royal Family, as well as the people of Qatar 'at this difficult time'.

"This act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability. Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression," the prime minister said.

