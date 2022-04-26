PM condemns Karachi van blast

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday strongly condemned a blast in a van in Karachi University and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives

The prime minister expressed his condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said they shared the grief of bereaved families, who lost their dear ones in the heinous incident.

A number of casualties were reported in the incident that took place in Karachi University.