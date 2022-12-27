PM condemns misuse of Punjab Anti-Corruption for political vendetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Muhammad Ashraf, and said the Anti-Corruption Department, Punjab was being used as a tool of political vengeance.

He said on the behest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Imran Khan, the department was being used against politicians.

The prime minister regretted that like National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency, the Anti-Corruption Punjab was being exploited.

He stressed that instead of pressurizing the politicians, there was a need to focus on the problems of the general public.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the arrested politician Muhammad Ashraf.