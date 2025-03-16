Open Menu

PM Condemns Noshki Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the blast in Noshki.

He expressed sorrow over the lost of precious lives in the blast. The premier prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the rank of those martyred in the blast and offered heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for early recovery of injured persons and directed that the injured be provided with best possible treatment.

He said, "Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country."

