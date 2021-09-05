UrduPoint.com

PM Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack On FC Check Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

PM condemns Quetta suicide attack on FC check post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suicide attack on Frontier Constabulary (FC) check post, Mastung Road, Quetta which caused the loss of previous human lives.

Imran Khan in a tweet posted on his social media handle expressed his condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

The prime minister saluted the country's security forces and their sacrifices to keep the masses safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs.

