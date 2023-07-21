Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and vowed to launch a campaign to seek a reversal of the decision of allowing the sacrilege of holy books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and vowed to launch a campaign to seek a reversal of the decision of allowing the sacrilege of holy books.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that from the platform of the Organisations of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the government would help create a common strategy to get rid of evil.

He said, "The OIC has to play a historic role in representing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and to do away with this evil." The prime minister said that he would campaign to reverse the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah, the Bible, and the Holy Quran.

He said the permission to desecrate the holy books, persons, and rituals was not the freedom of expression but rather a way to constantly torment the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the sequence of events evidenced that this was not a freedom of expression but part of a political and satanic agenda.

"The whole world of Islam and Christianity must collectively stop this conspiracy. Satan's followers are blaspheming the holy book which gave human beings dignity, rights and guidance," he remarked.

The prime minister said that the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah and the Gospel encouraged desecrators.

"This is the promotion of hatred which is not allowed under international law." He said such attitudes of religious incitement, provocation to terrorism, and violence were fatal to world peace.

"These behaviors are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally," the prime minister remarked.