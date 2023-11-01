Open Menu

PM Condemns Rising Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2023 | 01:45 PM

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza.

In a tweet today, he said yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza.

He said such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten.

The Prime Minister urged the world community to act now to end this carnage.

