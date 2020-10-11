UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Condemns Target Killing Of Maulana Adil, Sees Indian Designs To Destabilize Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

PM condemns target killing of Maulana Adil, sees Indian designs to destabilize Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday condemned targeted killing of Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi, and said India was attempting to target Ulemas to fan sectarian rift in the country.

In series of tweets, the Prime Minister said "Condemnable targeted killing of Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi this evening. My govt has known & I have repeatedly stated this on tv, since last 3 months India's attempts to target kill Aalims from Sunni & Shia sects to create sectarian conflict across the country.

"The prime minister stressed upon Ulemas from all sects that they must ensure people did not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pakistan.

"We have prevented a number of such attempts preemptively in last few months. Our intelligence organizations & law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also. Our ulemas from all sects must ensure people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pakistan," he further tweeted.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Murder Imran Khan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau TV All From Government

Recent Stories

International Humanitarian City, International Fed ..

18 minutes ago

Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 ..

36 minutes ago

Ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a positi ..

12 minutes ago

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cu ..

36 minutes ago

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate ..

36 minutes ago

Arte, BBC, Le Monde win top French war reporting a ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.