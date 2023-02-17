UrduPoint.com

PM Condemns Terror Attack On Police Office In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police office in Karachi.

Taking strict notice of the attack, the prime minister asked for a report on the incident. He appreciated the police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists.

He instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to extend full cooperation of the Federal government in the clean up operation against the terrorists.

He underlined the need for collective action and full force of the state to root out the menace of terrorism.

He said the terrorists had once again targeted Karachi but this kind of cowardly acts could not weaken resolve of police and the law enforcement agencies.

"The whole nation stood with police and security institutions," he said and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

