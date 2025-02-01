Open Menu

PM Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kalat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PM condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat district on Saturday and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 18 security personnel during the operation against terrorists.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families.

"The entire nation, including myself, pays tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and protect our beloved homeland," he said.

He also commended the security forces for eliminating 12 terrorists during the operation.

"Terrorists are enemies of Balochistan's peace and development," he stated, reaffirming that the fight against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated from the country.

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave armed forces in this war against terrorism," he added.

