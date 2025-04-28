PM condemns terrorist attack in Wana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condemned a terrorist attack in Wana, South Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed his grief over loss of precious lives and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed

souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release .

He also prayed for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

The prime minister said that enemies of humanity, inflicting harm on lives and properties, would have to face justice.

He reiterated the resolve of government and security forces to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.